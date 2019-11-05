Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat interacted with a group of multi-religion religious teachers from the former militancy-hit areas of Reasi and Rajouri on Tuesday. The religious teachers are on a tour to North India as part of Operation Sadbhavana. The religious teachers, who represent the major religions in the valley, included 15 Maulvis, four Pandits, and two Granthis.

This capacity-building tour, the first of its kind, showcases the secularism and unity of the Kashmiris working towards the development of the region.

General Rawat exhorted the teachers to work towards maintaining peace in the region and promised full support to them towards fulfilling their local requirements. Indian Army’s stand reflects the core values of the nation and this initiative is guided by this idea.

The total duration of the visit is eight days, that is, from November 2 to November 9. During the conduct of the tour, these teachers will be taken to Wagah – Attari Border, Gobindgarh Fort, Golden Temple at Amritsar, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Akshardham Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Select City Walk Mall at Delhi, Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Pushkar Lake at Ajmer.