Relief to reserved category candidates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a big relief to the applicants of reserved categories of OBC, MBC, and EWS who have applied for government jobs but could not submit their ‘caste certificates’ with their applications earlier due to any technical reasons.

Such candidates who are not able to produce the certificate (Other Backward Class Most Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section) by the last date of submission of applications due to any reason, will not be denied the job and will be given an opportunity to get the job by writing an affidavit. A proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Gehlot.

It is noteworthy that according to the circular issued earlier on January 20, 2022, it was necessary for the reserved category candidates to have the certificate issued by the competent authority before the last date of filling the application. In compliance with this circular, doubts were arising due to the release of Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 before 20 January 2022.