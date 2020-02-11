After a tense day for the AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a vibe of relief came for the leader as he took lead on the Patparganj constituency with over 3000 seats.

Throughout the day, BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi was leading on the seat giving a see-saw battle to the leader.

Till the 10th round of counting, Manish Sisodia was trailing on the seat but he later gives a turn-around to the trends taking lead on the seat.

Speaking to the media after the turnaround in the results, Sisodia said, “I am happy to become the MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency again. BJP tried to do politics of hate but people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people.”

Earlier in the day, BJP’s controversial leader Parvesh Verma took a dig at the result by saying, “If polls were conducted on education, then Delhi’s education minister wouldn’t be losing.”

Patparganj seat is one of the VIP seats for AAP as Manish Sisodia being a Deputy Chief Minister has won the seat in the 2013 and 2015 election.

The Patparganj seat has been away from the grip of BJP since 1993 — the last time it’s candidate won on the seat — after which Congress had a stronghold on it.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia showed confidence for a positive result today by saying, “We are confident because we worked for people in the last 5 years.”

He also offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections early in the day.

Deputy CM also took Twitter to express his devotional sentiments for the polls through a ‘shlok’ in the Sanskrit language praying to god to show the path of enlightenment.

At present, AAP is leading on 60 seats and won one seat while BJP is leading on 9 seats.

