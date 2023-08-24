Relief camps set up in Himachal districts for stranded people

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was providing all possible help to the people stuck up in the wake of heavy downpour of rain and landslides causing road blockades in districts of Kullu and Mandi.

He said that the state government was making earnest efforts to restore the roads and bring normalcy, until then the concerned district administrations have been directed to make adequate arrangements for their boarding and lodging at no cost.

The chief minister said that the National Highway between Mandi-Kullu has been severely impacted due to heavy landslides near Pandoh and it would take some time to restore it.

The district administration has set up two relief camps along the stretch of Pandoh and Aut in the Mandi district offering shelter, food, and other essential commodities to those stranded.

On Wednesday food packets were distributed to over 800 people in these relief camps whereas an additional 150 individuals were being provided food at the Bajaura relief camp in Kullu.

Sukhu said that various voluntary organizations, including the Red Cross Society, and local people were also coming forward to distribute food and other essential commodities and necessary arrangements have been put in place at all the relief camps and proper arrangement of food, water, and essential amenities was being ensured to the stranded free of cost adding that the people stuck up will be safely evacuated.

The chief minister said that the current monsoon season has wreaked havoc on the State, resulting in huge loss of life and property.

He said that more than 350 persons have lost their lives and estimated losses to the state have exceeded Rs. 12,000 crore.

The state government was committed to ensuring the well-being of everyone and was working tirelessly round the clock to provide every possible help to the needy in this hour of distress added Sukhu.

He said that the safety of every individual was of paramount importance and that the government has provided adequate funds for expediting the muck removal works and restoration of roads.