Relentless rains batter Kerala: Red alerts issued, thousands relocated

Heavy rain that has been lashing Kerala for the past four days has left a trail of destruction across various parts of the state.

The intense rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, has severely disrupted train services in Kerala, forcing the rescheduling of several key trains on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Strong winds and rain caused trees to fall on railway tracks in Kozhikode and Aluva late Monday night. The fallen trees also damaged overhead power lines, halting several trains and causing significant delays.

Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that westerly winds are expected to remain strong over Kerala for the next five days due to the formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

On Tuesday, the IMD declared a red alert in 11 districts and predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

The state is likely to witness heavy rainfall for four more days. Westerly winds are also expected to strengthen over the next five days. Authorities have advised extreme caution in areas experiencing continuous rainfall due to the increased risk of landslides and flooding.

Continuous heavy rain has triggered flood alerts in multiple districts, prompting authorities to issue warnings for several rivers and urge residents living near riverbanks to remain vigilant.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued orange alerts for the Meenachil River in Kottayam, the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode, and the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for the Vamanapuram River in Thiruvananthapuram, the Perumba River in Kannur, the Bharathappuzha River in Malappuram, the Uppala River in Kasaragod, and the Kabani River in Wayanad.

Kozhikode and Wayanad have been placed on red alert for Tuesday as heavy rains continue to cause widespread damage in these districts.

In response to the crisis, the Kochi district administration has opened 360 relief camps across Kochi and its surrounding suburbs, relocating more than 58,000 residents as of Monday. Of these, 27 camps have been set up in coastal regions alone, providing shelter to approximately 8,700 people.