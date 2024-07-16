Relentless efforts on to neutralise terrorists in upper regions of Jammu: Army officer

The Indian Army is relentlessly trying to eliminate the recently infiltrated groups of Pakistani terrorists who are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah areas in the Jammu division and contemplating to cross over to the Kashmir valley, said a senior Army officer on Tuesday.

Nine Army soldiers including a Captain and a JCO have lost their lives in two gunfights with terrorists since last week in Kathua and Doda districts.

The Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J&K Police to eliminate these foreign terrorists.

Advertisement

Similar operations are being conducted in Kathua area in a relentless manner. Five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in a terror ambush and as many injured last week in Billawar area of Kathua district.

Before that a CRPF jawan and two Pakistani terrorists were killed in the Hiranagar area of Kathua.

Series of Operations in the recent past have resulted in neutralisation of three terrorists in Gandoh of Doda district on 26 June, besides successfully thwarting the terrorist attack at a police establishment at Chattar Gali on 11 June. Seven security forces personnel, including six Army soldiers were injured in these attacks.

All formations of Northern Command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue, said the Army officer.

In light of the incidents in the recent past, proactive counter terrorism operations continue to be launched. Accordingly, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in the general area Urarbaggi, 10 km North of Doda.

At about 2040 hr on 15 July, the search party was able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the area, which is a thickly forested and mountainous area with restricted visibility due to low clouds and rain. In the initial volley of fire, four Army personnel were injured, who later succumbed to their injuries.

Additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured. Due to security considerations regarding the ongoing operations, further details can not be shared, he said.

Analysis of large quantities of warlike stores recovered from the dead terrorists reveal the hand of inimical agencies from across the border.

Number of measures have been instituted to enhance synergy between various agencies. This includes joint training with J&K Police and central armed police forces (CAPF).

Robust intelligence sharing mechanism between the Army, J&K Police and other Intelligence Agencies has been established.

Clear guidelines have been enunciated towards ensuring no collateral damage and disruption in day-to-day life of the locals in the area. Close interaction with local populace is also ensured for flow of intelligence inputs, the officer said.

Similar intelligence based and area domination operations are continuing in Kashmir region, North of Pir Panjal ranges.

The Line of Control (LOC) and the border fence is intact and alert troops have recently neutralized three terrorists attempting to infiltrate along with a large quantity of war-like stores in Kupwara region on 14 July.

Intelligence based operations have also been conducted to foil infiltration attempts in Lam, South of Pir Panjal Ranges on 10 July.