National Conference (NC) MPs have sought an end to the “political witch-hunt” in Jammu and Kashmir and called for immediate release of all political detainees, saying the unjustified and prolonged detentions reek of fear and repression.

In a statement, the NC members of Parliament, Muhammad Akbar lone and Hassnain Masoodi, said;

“The unwarranted intimidation and prolonged incarceration of political leaders and workers in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the atmosphere of fear and repression giving a ditch to the claims of government on bringing normalcy to Kashmir”.

“Such a policy violates people’s basic rights to free speech, association and expression guaranteed under the constitution of the country. The incessant witch hunt over the unfounded and motivated allegations has also had a chilling effect on democracy in Kashmir. The Orwellian nightmare we are reeling through seems to be inescapable on account of ruling BJP’s aversion to empowering native of Jammu and Kashmir politically, and economically. The unjust measures of the ruling BJP are unfortunately ignoring the human cost of such prolonged detentions due to the prevailing pandemic situation, ongoing winter chill. On emotional trepidation the kith and kin of such detainees are going through is heart-wrenching,” they said.

In its capacity of being a member of UNHRC and bursting with global aspirations, Government of India, with BJP in its steering position, should welcome calls for accountability and justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is high time for New Delhi to allow democratic and legitimate political space in Jammu and Kashmir. Pushing its cronies and stooges down the throats of people will not help getting the democratic process in Kashmir on track,” they said. The NC MPs said the recent verdict of the people in DDC elections was the best antidote to policy paralysis of New Delhi on J&K.