In what looks like an effort to control the damage done by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of extra judicial killing of a Khalistani terrorist against India last week, Defence Minister of Canada Bill Blair Sunday called Ottawa’s relationship with New Delhi “important”.

Trudeau last week alleged that agents of Indian government were behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar but failed to provide any evidence to back his claims. India rejected Trudeau’s claims terming them “absurd” and demanding evidence.

The allegations resulted in a massive diplomatic row and triggered serious response from India as the government suspended visa services for Canadian citizens. India also expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit for tat action after Ottawa asked RAW’s Canada station chief to leave the country. New Delhi also accused Canada of providing safe haven to Khalistani extremists who openly incite violence against Indian diplomats and national in Canada.

Reacting to the developments, Canadian defence minister admitted that the Nijjar allegations have proven to be a “challenging issue” with regards to Ottawa’s bilateral relationship with New Delhi.

“But at the same time, we have a responsibility to defend the law, defend our citizens, and at the same time make sure that we conduct a thorough investigation and get to the truth,” Blair was quoted as saying by Global News.

He further said that if the allegations are proven true, “there is a very significant concern that Canada will have with respect to the violation of our sovereignty in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot a Gurudwara in Surrey on June 18. His murder was believed to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry.