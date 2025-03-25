Rekha Gupta unveils Rs 1 lakh cr Delhi Budget 2025-26 with focus on infra, women safety

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled the highly anticipated Delhi Budget 2025-26, marking the first budget of a BJP-led government in the national capital after 26 years.

With a record Rs 1 lakh crore allocation, the budget focuses on infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, women’s welfare, and economic growth.

Calling it a historic and transformational budget, Gupta said, “This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the whole country is watching this. They all have great hopes from the new government. The budget is not just an account or a ledger; it is transformation from bad economy to Viksit Delhi.

She also claimed that the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 is 31.5 per cent more than the the Aam Aadmi Party government’ budget last year.

“The Delhi government’s Budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year. This Budget is historic,” the CM said.

In the budget, Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated for the infrastructure. CM Gupta announced smart expressways and congestion-free corridors to modernise the transport network in the national capital.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to enhance the connectivity in the National Capital Region.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has received a massive Rs 9,000 crore, three times more than previous year, to improve water supply and curb corruption in tanker distribution.

In a first, CM Gupta also announced that all water tankers will be GPS-enabled to ensure transparent monitoring.

Besides she announced Rs 500 crore for cleaning Yamuna river, one of the key promises the BJP had made in its election manifesto. The govt will build 40 new decentralised sewage treatment plants.

For healthcare sector, the CM allocated Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade 24 poorly maintained hospitals. The government will also set up 400 new ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’ at a cost of Rs 320 crore. The Ayushman Bharat Scheme will also be implemented in Delhi with an extra Rs 5 lakh top up insurance.

An amount of Rs 5,100 crore has been allocated for the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ to ensure a monthly honorarium.of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi. She also announced installation of 5,000 CCTV camera to boost women’s safety.

The government will also set up 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ across Delhi, with a budget of Rs 100 crore to provide subsidized food to underpriviledged people.

For the first time, Delhi will also host a Global Investment Summit, aimed at attracting international investors.