Red Light On Gaadi Off: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not approved the file to proceed with the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, which was expected to begin from Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

“We would like to appeal to the LG that political fights can happen separately. This time, we see that the BJP does not want pollution levels to be reduced in Delhi,” he said.

He said that first the Punjab government sent a proposal for financial assistance to farmers to prevent stubble burning.

Hon’ble Environment Minister Sh. @AapKaGopalRai Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/22TB4SuL0J — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 27, 2022

The Punjab and the Delhi governments were willing to pay but the Centre was not…Now in the same way, an attempt is being made to scuttle the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign,” he said.

The campaign was launched in 2020 to make people switch off their vehicle engines at traffic signals to reduce carbon emissions.

Rai said that the file was sent by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on October 21. “The campaign was supposed to begin tomorrow and till now the file has not been approved. He (LG) seems to find time for a lot of other things,” he said.

Rai said that before civil defence volunteers are deployed, they are given training. Then a mock drill is done with the Traffic Police. But since the file has not been approved, we are unfortunately forced to postpone this campaign,” he said.

According to him, the Delhi government ran the campaign successfully last year. This year, it was to be a month-long campaign beginning on October 28. A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers were to be deployed at traffic intersections in the city for the campaign, he said.