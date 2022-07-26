Rectified defects identified in 10 aircrafts, says Spicejet

Budget carrier SpiceJet said that it rectified the defects and malfunctions identified in 10 planes by the DGCA and all these ten aircraft are back in operation. The rectification had been done immediately after the DGCA observation.

“A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022. A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation,” the aviation ministry told Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question.

The ministry further informed Parliament that DGCA had carried out the regulatory audit of three scheduled airlines, including SpiceJet as per published Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2022.

The civil aviation ministry also informed Parliament that the crew of the SpiceJet flight that was diverted to Karachi on July 5 did not declare emergency nor was there any fuel leak in the aircraft.

In reply to a separate question on a flight diversion to Karachi, the ministry said, “Cabin crew did not declare emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal fuel leak.”

“I am happy that the findings of the various checks carried out by the DGCA on our fleet have been made public by the government. SpiceJet has been running a safe airline for 17 years and this is a vindication of not only our stand but the love and trust shown by our passengers who have made SpiceJet the country’s most popular airline flying with the highest loads for the past seven years.

“I am glad that these findings and assessment are of none other than the DGCA, India’s topmost aviation safety agency and regulator,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.