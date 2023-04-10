Record 20, 542 arrests by Raj Police against organised crime

The Rajasthan Police made a record arrest of 20542 miscreants under the statewide raids against the organised crime gangs last month due to which the crime rate has dropped by 9 per cent in March month as against that of the last year.

Over 5,000 police teams raided around 13,600 hideouts of criminals and arrested 20,542 miscreants in a comprehensive campaign against hardcore criminals, mafia and criminal gangs in the state,” Director General of Police Umesh Mishra told a press conference here on Monday.

The police launched a campaign under ‘area domination, raid and search’ in all 33 districts of the state setting up a control rooms under the Inspector General Office to monitor the activities, the DGP said.

DGP said, “Strict action has also been taken against those who praise, follow and patronise criminals. The campaign specifically targeted gangs involving firearms displays and firing incidents. Along with this, the gangs involved in the crime of calling and threatening businessmen and elite citizens for illegal recovery were also targeted by the police”.

Acknowledging that the criminal activities were monitored from Jails, Mishra said, “Some criminals were committing crimes even from outside the country. An investigation is being done against them through Interpol. Rohit Godara’s red corner notice has been issued and action is under process to issue red corner notice against Anmol Vishnoi and Goldie Brar”.

Action was taken against those who attacked the police and those who tried to flee police custody. In the year 2023, 21 criminals were shot in police encounters and 25 criminals were injured while trying to escape, the DG listed.

The police have started Operation Vajraprahar to root out the criminals. Under the operation, not only the criminals were arrested but homework is also being done to take action on their property and vehicles, etc. acquired from ill-gotten money during the search. Under this, out of a total of 11,512 history sheeters, records of 2,471 properties have been maintained and the IT Department and local bodies have been apprised about the properties of 35 criminals.

By registering a total of 36 cases against those who follow criminals on social media, he said, 56 people were arrested in these cases and 1,027 people were arrested in preventive sections.

Additional Director General of Police-Crime Dinesh MN said in March 2023, as a result of the special campaign being run by the police for area domination, 12,895 criminals wanted in various crimes, including 433 wanted in heinous crimes, have been arrested.

A total of 649 cases of illegal use of firearms were registered and 677 miscreants were arrested, from whom 690 firearms and 1062 cartridges were recovered. By registering 342 cases in NDPS Act, 375 miscreants, by registering 1088 cases of illegal liquor, 1085 people and by registering 649 cases of illegal mining, in comparison to February 2022, in comparison to February 2022, in March 2023, about 55%, NDPS There was an increase of 90% in the cases of illegal liquor and 8% in the cases of illicit liquor, according to ADG-crime.

DGP Cybercrime Dr. Ravi Mehrada claimed that over 1.10 lakh mobile sims being operated by cyber criminals were seized and connections were blocked between April 2022 and January 2023 in Bharatpur division alone.