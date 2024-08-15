Real independence will happen when 140 crore get freedom from poverty: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former UP chief minister Mayawati, while greeting the countrymen, living in the country and abroad, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, said this day would be special for about 140 crore Bahujans of the country only when they will get freedom from poverty.

“You will be able to make the life of your family happy, which will also increase the respect of the country. This will happen only when the thinking of the Central and UP governments is to give work to every hand as was shown in the four times BSP government in UP,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Mayawati further said that under the much-publicised ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and advertisements with the slogan ‘Let us hoist the Tricolor together, awaken the flame of patriotism’ the BJP and its UP government are trying to divert public attention from the burning issues.

“It would be better if the BJP does not make fun of people through such emotional slogans,” she added.

BSP president said, “The government should provide maximum employment opportunities to the poor so that they could live their lives with self-respect instead of being dependent on the kindness of a little food grain. Also, stop destroying self-employed people by running bulldozers. The government never gets tired of claiming the development of the country’s economy, but if the poor are continuously poor and their earnings are not increasing, then what are such claims and just false?”.

She further said that the record falling value of rupee against the dollar in the international market affects self-reliance, which also needs to be given proper attention. Instead of diverting people’s attention, the government should actually play the role of a welfare state,” she stressed.