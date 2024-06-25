Ready to support NDA’s Speaker but need Deputy Speaker’s post: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the entire Opposition will support the ruling coalition’s pick for the Lok Sabha Speaker if they are given Deputy Speaker’s post in return.

Gandhi said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh contacted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the latter apprised him of his decision to support the government’s candidate for the Speaker if the opposition is given Deputy Speaker’s post.

“Today’s newspaper reports that PM Modi urged the Opposition to cooperate with the Government constructively. Rajnath Singh contacted Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting support for the Speaker. The entire Opposition agreed to support the Speaker, but the tradition dictates that the Deputy Speaker position should go to the opposition,” he said.

Rahul further informed that Mr Singh had promised to call back but didn’t. He also slammed Prime Minister Modi for seeking cooperation from the Opposition when their leaders are “disrespected”.

“Rajnath Singh promised to call back Mallikarjun Kharge, but he hasn’t done so yet… PM Modi seeks cooperation from the Opposition, yet our leader faces disrespect,” Rahul added.

The government and the opposition have failed to reach consensus on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s post, following which Kota MP and former Speaker Om Birla filed his nomination for Speaker’s post as the ruling coalition’s candidate.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc fielded its senior MP K Suresh for the post.

This will be the first time since 1946 that election will take place for the Lok Sabha Speaker. Traditionally, the Speaker is elected unopposed and deputy Speaker is chosen from the Opposition.