RBI receives bomb threat email written in Russian; probe begins

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday received a bomb threat email targeting its Mumbai office. The email was written in Russian, and sent to the official ID of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Mumbai Police promptly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation.

Advertisement

“A threatening email was received on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian, and warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway,” said Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police in a post on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Notably, the development comes on the same day when 16 private schools in Delhi received bomb threats, prompting a multi-agency search of their premises. Schools such as Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School were among the targets.

The bomb threat mail to RBI comes just few days after Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as the 26th Governor of the RBI, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who recently completed his six-year tenure.