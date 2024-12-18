Rashtrapati Nilayam to host 15-day flower fest from Dec 29

Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, will host a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival ‘Udyan Utsav’ from December 29.

The Udyan Utsav, being organised in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, aims to celebrate nature, promote environmental conservation and sustainability through people’s participation.

People could make themselves aware about the innovation and technological development in agriculture and horticulture by visiting thematic stalls and participating in the workshops.

The President, Droupadi Murmu ,reviewed the preparation for the opening of Udyan Utsav and amenities for the visitors. She inaugurated an eatery of Mitti Café and a souvenir shop in the Visitor Facilitation Centre of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

She also visited the compost unit on campus to witness the compost-making process. She expressed hope that this composting unit will lead with an example by producing organic manure from the garden waste.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn. Visitors can book their slot online at https://rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in