Rare snow leopards in Gangotri National Park face threat from dogs

The population of rare snow leopards in Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand is facing an existential challenge as dogs in the park attack the base of their prey. The State Forest Department is now planning to sterilise the dogs in the national park to prevent the depletion of food stock for snow leopards in Gangotri National Park.

Dogs have become a big threat to the snow leopards in Gangotri National Park as they are killing the main prey base of the big cats. These dogs are consistently attacking red foxes, Himalayan gorals, bharals, and other wild animals considered primary food sources for the snow leopards in the park area. Herds of dogs making kills in large numbers have raised concerns for the park management. Alarmed by the shrinking prey base for the big cats, the park management is now working on a plan to sterilise the dogs in the park area under the guidance of the State Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Earlier, following a request from the Gangotri National Park management, the Wildlife Institute of India studied the situation and expressed concern over the rising population of dogs in the park area. In its recommendations, WII suggested that the State Forest Department and park management sterlise the dogs to prevent further population growth within the park.

State forest officials in Dehradun informed that Gangotri National Park is working on an action plan to sterlise the dogs. Officials stated that the sterilisation plan would be implemented under the guidance of WII and the State Forest Department.

Notably, Gangotri National Park is considered home to the rare snow leopard, a big cat primarily found above 3,000 metres in the Himalayas. According to the State Forest Department records, the current population of snow leopards in Gangotri National Park is nearly 40.

In the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, the main food sources for snow leopards include animals like bharals, kakars, Himalayan gorals, and other herbivores. However, the food stock for snow leopards has been steadily depleting due to the growing population of dogs in the park. These dogs primarily look for their food near the camps of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Road Organisation.

With a substantial rise in their population, these dogs are now frequently attacking the snow leopard’s prey base. Several kills made by dogs have been captured on camera installed by the WII in the national park. This has led WII experts to suggest that park authorities bring down the dog population to help restore the prey base for the leopards in the park’s forest cover. WII has also raised concerns, warning that the shrinking prey base for the snow leopards could threaten the survival of this high-altitude big cat. According to WII, this could even lead to the extinction of the snow leopard.