After the third incident of firing was reported in Jamia area, Rapid Action Force was on Monday deployed near Shaheen Bagh where a sit-in protest has been underway since December last year, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

These firing incidents come after BJP MP and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur Thakur had chanted a provocative slogan, “Desh ke Gaddaron ko, goli maaron saalon ko”. The rough English translation is “shoot the traitors”.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed a 72-hour ban on him and put him off the star campaigner list of the BJP.

After his speech, three shooting incidents were reported in the national capital. A scooter-borne man fired a shot in the air near Jamia University’s gate number 5 on Sunday around 11.30 pm. The gunman was riding pillion and the two then escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital. Delhi police have said that the deployment is a routine affair.

Meanwhile, a person, who supplied the firearm to the “minor shooter” who fired near Jamia, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till February 28, Delhi Police said. The man has been identified as Ajeet (25), who is a wrestler by profession from Sahajpur village in Aligarh district.

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke on anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Millia Islamia University, and Shaheen Bagh, and said the protests were no coincidences claiming that these are a “conspiracy to divide India”.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests were held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Is this performance just a coincidence? No. This is a conspiracy.”