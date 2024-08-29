Rape victim commits self immolation in Bareilly: one accused detained

A class 9 student, who was raped in Bhojipura area by two minors, has committed suicide by immolation herself in this Uttar Pradesh district.

Frightened by the bullying of the accused, the family could not muster the courage to complain to the police about the incident that took place on August 26. The very next day, traumatised by the brutality, the victim committed suicide on Tuesday evening and then only, the father lodged an FIR.

Police have registered a report against two minor accused and taken one into custody.

Advertisement

The victim’s father, a farmer, had gone to his in-laws’ house to celebrate Janmashtami with his wife on 26 August. But his two daughters stayed at home. It is alleged that on the same day in the afternoon, a fellow student resident of the village entered their house along with his friend of the same age.

Both of them dragged the farmer’s 14-year-old daughter to the sugarcane field. According to the report lodged at Bhojipura police station, one friend held the girl’s hands and the other raped her. Both the accused ran away, when the elder sister reached the spot after the victim raised an alarm.

When the parents returned home on Tuesday, the elder daughter narrated the entire incident. When the farmer sent his brother to the house of the accused, he found no one there. After this the farmer went to work on the farm with his wife.

In the afternoon, the victim sprinkled diesel on her body and set herself afire. On hearing this, the father reached home and took the daughter to a private hospital in the city. While being taken to the medical college, the girl died on the way.

Superintendent of Police ( North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said one accused, a standard 8th student has been detained and interrogated. Action will be taken on the basis of the evidence that emerges in the post-mortem report and investigation, he said.