Rape of teenage girl sparks widespread protest in Assam; one arrested

Local organizations have called for a complete shutdown in Dhing, a town in Assam’s Nagaon district, after the arrest of one of the three accused in connection with the rape of a teenage girl.

Tafazul Islam was apprehended following an intensive investigation, but the search continues for the remaining two suspects.

The victim, a class X student, was found in a semi-conscious state near a pond by local residents, who immediately alerted the authorities. She was rushed to the Dhing First Referral Unit (FRU) after being discovered naked and traumatized on the roadside.

Advertisement

The sheer brutality of the attack has sparked widespread outrage in the area, with protesters taking to the streets, demanding the swift arrest of all those involved.

The Dhing Regional Students’ Union of Assam has condemned the attack and announced a complete shutdown of the town until all perpetrators are apprehended. As part of the protest, all shops, markets, and educational institutions in Dhing have been closed.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his outrage, directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to visit the crime scene and ensure that justice is served. In a statement on X, he said, “The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will not spare anyone and will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

This horrifying incident follows closely on the heels of another tragic crime—the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College—further intensifying public anger and calls for urgent action from the authorities.