Rape-murder of Dalit womwn in Ayodhya: Wailing SP MP demands justice

With just three days left for the crucial Milkipur assembly bypolls on February 5, politics has started over the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya.

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, whose son Ajeet Prasad is pitted against BJP’s Chandrabhan Paswan, cried bitterly in front of the media here on Sunday, and even threatened to resign from the Lok Sabha if justice was not meted out to the victim’s family.

He said,”I will raise this issue in front of PM (Narendra) Modi in the Lok Sabha. I will resign if justice is not given. We are failing to save a daughter’s honour. What will history judge us? How did this happen to our daughter? Hey Ram!”

Beating his forehead, he said,” Where is Lord Ram, where is Sita Maa? I will resign. This is the biggest painful event in India. I pray to mediapersons, go to that house, where a mother has lost her daughter.”

Former MLA Pawan Pandey, sitting beside the MP, kept wiping the tears of MP Awadhesh Prasad. The leaders sitting next to him said,”You( MP) always fought for justice. It will become the biggest issue in history”.

Awadhesh Prasad met the victim’s family last night and on Sunday morning, he called a press conference at a hotel in Ayodhya. But on seeing the media personnel, MPs started wailing.

The mutilated body without clothes of the victim was recovered by the police from the Ayodhya district on Friday.

Police said the victim was brutally murdered as she had multiple wounds on her body and her eyes were gouged out. It is suspected that the 22-year-old woman was gang-raped before being killed.

The victim has been missing since Thursday night. The police constituted two teams to trace the woman after receiving a complaint on Friday.