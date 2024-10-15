Rape in Gachibowli sparks concern over law and order

A 29-year-old software employee was allegedly threatened at knife point and then raped by two men at Gachibowli while returning home in an autorickshaw during the wee hours today. The incident at the heart of the city has provided an arsenal to the Opposition to criticise the deteriorating law and order situation under chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am while she was returning home after completing her shift. She had boarded the autorickshaw at RC Puram and was travelling to Nanakramguda when another youth boarded the auto when they reached Masjid Banda.

According to her complaint, both men raped her at an isolated spot while threatening her with the knife and then dropped her at the same spot.

The Gachibowli police which registered the case are examining CCTV footages to ascertain the identities of the two men involved. The autorickshaw did not have a number plate.

BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao said, “Rapes and murders have become routine during Congress rule. The crime rate has increased significantly.

Even though the law and order situation is deteriorating day by day the government does not care at all. The chief minister who is also the home minister is not reviewing the situation regularly. It is worrisome that such incidents are happening back to back in Telangana.”