Ranipur Wild Sanctuary of UP gets Tiger Reserve status

The Ranipur Wild Sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh has been given the status of 53rd Tiger Reserve of the country by the Central Government.

Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav has termed it as a meaningful initiative towards tiger conservation, it is the only reserve in the country. If there is no permanent residence of any tiger, it is an important corridor for the movement of tigers. It is the ideal transit and halting route for the tiger of Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 1977.

Its purpose was to provide a safe haven to the locally-variable wildlife population and to protect the unique forest area of its kind. It is the fourth tiger reserve of Uttar Pradesh, before which Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Amangarh have got this status.

With its coming under the protected area, the tigers of Panna Tiger Reserve will get safe and permanent residence in the hills of Chitrakoot in case of flooding. Because of this, the entire area is tropical dry deciduous forest. Therefore, there are large numbers of sloth bears, spotted deer, sambar, and chinkara besides leopard tigers.

Sharing the information, the Union Environment Minister wrote on social media that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh will strengthen the tiger conservation efforts of the Central Government. This tiger reserve is spread over an area of 529.36 square kilometres, and it covers a core area of 230.32 square kilometres and a buffer area of 299.5 square kilometres.

He said that the new Tiger Reserve will further strengthen the efforts of environmental protection, and he is extremely happy to inform them.

India has been working towards tiger conservation for the last two decades. As a result of this, the number of tigers in the country has doubled in the last 8 years, Yadav said in July that the continuous efforts and efforts of the National Tiger Conservation Authority have paid off, and now the number of tigers The numbers are increasing in the country.

According to a recent tiger census, the number of tigers in the country is 2,967, which is 75 percent of the world’s population. This tiger count has been named in the world for its unique style and authenticity and this count has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. In this sense also, the creation of Ranipura Tiger Reserve will give the tigers of Panna Tiger Reserve an extension to roam and help in preserving them.

The commitment of the central government to the tiger can be gauged from the fact that the central government has made a provision of Rs 300 crore for tiger conservation in the budget allocation, not only that, 14 tiger reserves of the country are already international. Obtained Certificate of Recognition. So far this year, three tiger conservation houses have been recognized with the efforts of the Centre.