Prime Minister extends greetings for Holy Month of Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the sacred occasion of the Ramzan on Sunday and wished that it may bring peace and harmony in the society.

PM Modi wrote in a post on X:

“As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service.

In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Roza, the holy month of fasting, is being observed from Sunday, March 2, the Jama Masjid, and Lucknow’s Shahi Imam had announced.

The Congress in a post on X stated, “The Congress family wishes everyone a blessed Ramzan! May this holy month bring peace, prosperity, and harmony among all. Ramzan Mubarak!”

In Saudi Arabia, first Roza was observed on Saturday, March 1, after the moon was sighted on Friday. Ramadan marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of the 29 to 30 day period of fasting between dawn and sunset.