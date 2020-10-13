Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today inaugurated the new Lecture Hall Complex(LHC), Centralized Heating, Ventilation, Air conditioning (HVAC) and a Sewage Treatment Plant(SPT) via online mode of the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee.

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion. The online ceremony also witnessed the presence of Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Deans, Associate Deans, Departments/Centres Heads, Professor in Charge, Registrar, Joint Registrar, and Deputy Registrar at IIT Roorkee.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that IIT Roorkee is the pride of India as it is the oldest technical institutions in Asia. Being in the league of the premier institutions, IIT Roorkee has set a benchmark in excellence in academics in India and is actively contributing to the cause of building ‘New India’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIT Roorkee is based in the Himalayan region that is endowed with biodiversity.

However, human-animal conflicts have become common in this region. The Minister appealed that IIT Roorkee should come up with viable solutions to reduce human-animal conflicts and contribute to scientific social responsibility.

Pokhriyal highlighted that the New Education Policy -2020 has presented a new framework for the intellectual development of the youth of the country. The government has made a great effort to bring significant changes in the education system keeping in mind the rapidly changing world and future challenges and needs. He hoped that the implementation of NEP- 2020 will strengthen the students and provide a path to make India a developed, digital, and self-reliant country.