Ramdev alleges conspiracy behind campaign against Patanjali ghee

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, on Friday, alleged a conspiracy to defame his company, Patanjali’s Desi Ghee in Uttarakhand. He said, “A malicious attempt has been made to thwart a sample of authentic Patanjali Cow Desi Ghee on the basis of false, illegal and fabricated parameters.”

Ramdev said that the company got the indigenous ghee of Patanjali Cow tested at an authorised laboratory and met all the parameters. There is a need to change the standard of ghee as the existing standards are insufficient to test the purity of homemade ghee.

He alleged that the officials of the laboratories defamed Patanjali by taking money from them at the behest of foreign companies. There is no fault of the state government in this. He claimed that the people have so much faith in his brand that the sales of his ghee have not declined even by one percent.

The Yoga Guru took action against those who said Patanjali Cow Ghee, Honey, Aloe Vera and Amla are adulterated. A notice has been sent against him in a criminal case. He says the strings of those who came forward and attacked the company are connected to multinational companies, politicians, and opponents of Sanatan culture. They are indulging such tactics to undermine Patanjali which has broken their monopoly. The roots of capitalist expansionism have been dug up.

The current turnover of the Patanjali group is said to be Rs 40,000 crore, and the target is to bring it to Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next five-seven years. In the next five years, Patanjali will bring four new IPOs to the market, and a total of five companies will be listed. Baba said that when the history of India is written, Patanjali will have the biggest contribution to the economic progress of the country.

The Baba claims a big conspiracy to eliminate India’s cows is going on internationally. The lumpy disease has been brought from Pakistan under the conspiracy. The government should investigate this. There are about 2000 cows in Patanjali’s gaushala (shed), some of them were tied with knots and then fed to Giloy, Sudarshan Vatti, and Ashwagandha.

The ayurvedic coating was done and now he is fine. Lumpy cow’s milk should not be drunk, ghee should not be eaten, and this false propaganda is going on. but no need to panic, Patanjali will soon research this and bring it to the fore. Efforts are being suppressed to make India self-reliant from Swadeshi, but anti-India and anti-Sanatan forces will not be able to succeed in this.