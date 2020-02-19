Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has prepared a 17-day package for people who are interested in visiting places connected with Lord Rama. The first trip of the Ramayana Express will be on 28 March.

Major places covered in this journey will include Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), and Janakpur (Nepal) among others.

Ramayana Express, which will facilitate the travel, has 10 coaches that include five sleeper class non-AC and five AC three-tier coaches. There are 360 berths in the sleeper class and 330 berths in AC 3 tier class. The advance online booking for the pilgrimage package has begun for the launch on 28 March. Passengers can board the Ramayana Express at Safdarjung (Delhi), Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareily, and Lucknow.

The launch of Ramayana Express will be in the week of Navratras. Keeping this in mind, all the preparations to be served on the train to the passengers will be cooked without onion and garlic. Food eaten traditionally during Navratras like sabudana khichdi, fruits, curd, and potato chat will be made available on the train.