Ramabhadran murder: 14 CPM workers, including party district committee member, found guilty

The Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court on Thursday convicted 14 CPI-M workers, including a district committee member of the Left party, for the heinous murder of Congress leader Ramabhadran(44) in front of his wife and children in Anchal’s Eroor in 2010.

Those convicted include CPI-M Kollam district committee member Babu Panicker. They were found guilty under Sections 302, 120 (b), and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 20 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Those who have been convicted include Girishkumar, Padman, Afzal, Najmal, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju, Ranjith, Sally alias Kochunni, Riaz alias Muneer, DYFI leader Riaz, Markson, former CPI-M Anchal Area Secretary PS Suman, CPI-M ex-District Committee member Babu Panicker, Jaimohan, Roykutty, and Ravindran.The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on July 30. One of the accused individuals died before the delivery of the verdict.

Four accused, including CPM district secretariat member Jayamohan, Riyas, Maxon Yesudas and Roykutty, were acquitted

Ramabhadran, a local leader of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Congress vice-president of Eroor constituency, was hacked to death on the night of April 10, 2010 in front of his wife and children. The statements of his wife and two children, the accused had brutally murdered the Congress leader in front of them, was a crucial component of the case.

The CBI has stated that Ramabhadran’s attempts to strengthen the party and bring CPI-M workers to his party infuriated the Left party and that led to the murder. The first accused, Girish, and the local Congress workers got into a fight, which triggered the crime.