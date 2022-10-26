Dera Sacha Sauda leader and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is presently on parole has lend anothet controversy today by announcing a new name for his “adopted daughter” Honeypreet Insany.

Honeypreet, who is seen as heir to Rahim’s seat will be now known as “Ruhani didi”, declared Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence after he was found guilty for rape in 2017.

He also proposed an “easy to pronounce” version of the name.

“Our daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her ‘didi’, it causes confusion as everyone is ‘didi’. So we have now named her ‘Ruhani Didi’ and modernised it to an easy to pronounce ‘Ruh Di’,” Rahim said in an announcement.

Honeypreet, originally Priyanka Taneja, was arrested days after Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s arrest in charge of promoting violence during protests by Dera supporters after Ram Rahim was declared guilty of raping two of his followers at his ashram in Sirsa, Haryana. As many as 38 people were killed in the violence, according to the reports.

Honeypreet, who has often defended her relationship with his father calls herself ‘Papa’s Angel’. She is often accused of trying to help the Dera chief escape and instigating rioting.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently out of Jail on 40-day parole, during which he hosted a virtual Satsang last week.

Not only satsang, but the Dera Chief is also back to his obsession with blingy music videos. He recently released a Diwali song video on YouTube this week, 10 years after his memorable “Love Charger”. The video credits him with the music, lyrics, composition, and direction.

Meanwhile, the opposition called Ram Rahim’s outing from jail a well-timed and deliberate step by Haryana’s state government and accused ruling BJP of arranging his release before panchayat elections and assembly by-polls.

Earlier, the Dera chief was released on a month-long parole in June – before the elections to 46 civic bodies. In February, he was given three weeks bail ahead of the Punjab election.