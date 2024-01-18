Ram Lalla idol installed in sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya temple

The main ritual of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha in the grand Ram mandir was organised on Thursday at an auspicious time and His idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of vedic hymns.

The immovable idol of Ramlalla was taken to the sanctum sanctorum late Wednesday night. By this evening, the idol — sculpted by Mysuru-based artiste Arun Yogiraj — was formally seated in its place.

Lord Ganesha is invoked before starting any Hindu ritual so the pratistha started this morning with paying obeisance to Ganesh and Ambika.

During the puja , the immovable idol of Lord Ramlala, which weighs 150-200 kg, was bathed with the water of holy rivers and other materials.

After that, Ganeshambikapujan, Varunpujan, Chaturvedokta Punyahvachan, Matrikapujjan, Vasordharapujan (Septa Ghrit Matrika pujan), Ayushya Mantra chant, Nandishraddha, Acharyadichiritvigvaran, Madhuparkpujan, Mandappravesh, Prithvi-Kurm-Anant-Varaah-Yagyabhumi-pujan, Digrakshan, Panchgavya-Prokshan, Mandapang and Vaastupujan were held to complete the ritual by late evening today.

On Wednesday, a silver statue of Ramlalla, not the same one installed in the sanctum sanctorum, was taken for a tour of the Ram temple complex due to security reasons and the weight of the idol.

Chief host Dr Anil Mishra took the silver statue weighing 10 kg on a palanquin and took it on a tour of the city.

Meanwhile, the temple complex continued to echo with Vedic chanting. Acharyas, engineers engaged in the construction of the temple, and security personnel showered flowers on the idol.

Vishva Hindu Parishad patrons worshipped the silver statue of Ramlalla. After this, Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara and priest Sunil Das worshipped the throne in the sanctum sanctorum.