Serampore civic body takes initiative towards renovating over-2-century old Ram-Sita temple

When the Modi-led BJP government is all set for a grand inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya temple, the initiative taken by the serampore civic body to completely renovate and beautify the two-century old Ram temple at Serampore has raised political speculations over the issue.

The Serampore Municipality chairman Mr Giridhari Shaw has however refuted all the speculations over the issue. In the year 1750, the then Seoraphuli Raja Ram Chandra Roy constructed Ram temple at ShriRampur (the present name).

To meet the expenses and keep up of the Ram temple he donated three villages ~ Shripur, Mohanpur and Gopinathpur ~ in the name of Shri Ram Chandra, the name Shri Rampur derived after the name of the Ram temple. Mr Ashis Ghosh, a descendent of the Raja of Seoraphuli said the Serampore civic body chairman and other officials approached them expressing their desire to renovate and beautify the RamSita temple at Serampore.

The Serampore Municipality chairman Mr Giridhari Shaw said most of the heritage buildings and places of faith have been renovated and beautified in Serampore. “Hence we want this two century-old Ram temple should not remain deprived of the much needed renovation and beautification. Since the temple is under a trust board, we approached the present generation of the Raja of Seoraphuli and the trust board members. After their consent we are nowsoon going to start the renovation, including a little modification and beautification work, of the temple.