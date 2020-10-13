The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha polls for 11 seats — 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand — which would be held on November 9.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 13, said that the poll notification will be issued on October 20 . The last date to file nominations is October 27 and November 2 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature. The results will be announced two days after the elections taken place.

Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members from Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, retiring on 25.11.2020- date of poll n counting 9th November 2020 @PIB_India https://t.co/xkL5Igsg0J — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) October 13, 2020

The ECI said that voting will be held between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place from 5 pm onwards on November 9. The election process will be completed before November 11.

The Rajya Sabha members due to retire on November 25 are Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, PL Punia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ravi Prakash Verma, Rajaram, Ramgopal Yadav, Veer Singh, and Raj Babbar.

The RS member from Uttarakhand is Raj Babbar and all the other ten are from Uttar Pradesh.

The ECI has asked the chief secretaries of both the states to depute an official to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols such as thermal scanning, masks, sanitisers and social distancing are strictly followed.

It has also directed the use of a violet colour sketch pen of certain specifications, which would be provided by returning officers.

The Commission has also appointed Chief Electoral Officers concerned as Observers for the Rajya Sabha elections in their respective states.