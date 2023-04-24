Follow Us:
  Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma meets with accident, safe: Police

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma meets with accident, safe: Police

The accident took place when the MP was on his way to Gurugram after taking part in a social gathering in Doodiwala Kishanpura village of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | April 24, 2023 2:44 pm

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya, Visual from the spot [Photo:ANI]

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Sunday had a narrow escape after his SUV was hit by a truck from behind on Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) road in Bilaspur police station area, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place when the MP was on his way to Gurugram after taking part in a social gathering in Doodiwala Kishanpura village of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. Police said that the parliamentarian was rushed to hospital, where the doctors stated his condition to be fine.

Further reports are awaited.

