Rajouri district achieves 100% vaccination of adults

The administration of the border district Rajouri has achieved the target of 100 percent vaccination of the adult population.

The information was given in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal on Thursday to take a comprehensive review of the COVID19 control and management measures being implemented in the district.

While taking stock of vaccination status, it was informed that the district has achieved 100 per cent target in the age bracket of 18 and above. The Deputy Commissioner asked the health officers to put extra effort into 100 percent first dose vaccination of the 15-18 age group.

The key points discussed during the meeting included implementation of covid restriction orders; strengthening of COVID19 checkpoints, sampling managements; Progress in the activation of the Panchayat Covid care centres; Status of the vaccination under different age groups, enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour in the district, bedding capacity and status of the oxygen generation capacity in the district.

He also stressed strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour saying there will be zero tolerance against those found violating the SOPs.

He asked the enforcement teams to keep a close vigil on all the activities being carried out in the areas of their respective jurisdictions and take strict action against those found involved in violation of the SOPs, norms and covid restriction orders.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the ADC Sunderbani, ADC Kotranka and SDM Thanamandi to put in extra efforts to regulate the movement of traffic and strengthen the checkpoints and proper sampling of the influx.

He also directed for testing of shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and other street hawkers besides setting up of covid sampling centres at tehsil office and in banks.

It was also informed that there is no shortage of Oxygen, medicines and other materials in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner called for doubling the efforts to control the spread of the virus in the district keeping in view the spike in the number of cases across the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration Rajouri ordered the closure of a private educational institution for violating the guidelines issued for containment of coronavirus.