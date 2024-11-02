Rajnath visits Kanpur’s Field Gun Factory

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Field Gun Factory in Kanpur on Saturday. This facility, part of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), specializes in producing Barrel and Breach assemblies for various artillery guns and tanks, including the T-90 and Dhanush Gun.

During his visit, he toured key facilities such as the Heat Treatment and New Assembly Shop, assessing crucial indigenous defence capabilities. He was joined by Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar and Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO.

After exploring the factory floor, the minister received briefings from the chief managing directors of three local Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)—AWEIL, Troop Comforts India Limited, and Gliders India Limited—along with the Director of Defence Materials and Stores Research & Development Establishment, a DRDO lab in Kanpur. The CMDs shared insights on their product profiles, major projects, research and development efforts, and modernization initiatives aimed at fulfilling the needs of the armed forces.

AWEIL focuses on manufacturing small, medium, and large-caliber gun systems, while TCL produces combat uniforms, ballistic protective gear, extreme cold clothing, and tents for high-altitude operations. GIL, on the other hand, is recognized for having India’s largest and oldest parachute production unit.