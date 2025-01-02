Rajnath urges DRDO to integrate start ups for innovative defence technologies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Defence Research Headquarters to commemorate the organization’s 67th Foundation Day.

During his visit, he called upon DRDO to explore the inclusion of start-ups in its research and development (R&D) activities. He emphasized that this would foster a valuable exchange of ideas, driving innovation in the Indian defence sector, and enable the creation of technologies that are in line with contemporary needs.

Singh further proposed that each DRDO lab hold two open days per month to facilitate interaction with industry professionals and promote awareness of DRDO’s work among the public, encouraging youth participation in nation-building.

In his address, the Defence minister commended DRDO for its achievements in building indigenous capabilities and providing the Armed Forces with cutting-edge technologies. He also praised DRDO’s efforts to strengthen the defence sector through enhanced collaboration with the private sector.

Acknowledging that 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of Reforms,’ Singh outlined DRDO’s critical role in driving national objectives forward. He urged the organization to remain aligned with the rapidly evolving technological landscape, continuously developing products that are responsive to global advancements. He stressed the importance of DRDO scientists staying updated on the latest innovations from technologically advanced countries, with a focus on developing niche technologies to position DRDO among the world’s foremost R&D organizations.

He suggested that each DRDO lab identify two to three critical projects to be completed by 2025, with an ultimate goal of achieving 100 such projects by the next Foundation Day. Additionally, he acknowledged DRDO’s growing efforts to expand collaboration with the private sector, including providing access to its technologies and patents, and urged the organization to explore further avenues for private sector engagement, emphasizing that national progress depends on the collective effort of all stakeholders.

The defence minister also envisioned DRDO playing a catalytic role in fostering a technological revolution by promoting collaboration across various sectors, including academia, industry, and similar organizations. He suggested creating a new ecosystem that focuses on both defence and dual-use technologies, which could lead to transformative changes benefiting civilian industries as well.