Rajnath unveils plaque to rename IDSA after late Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled a plaque at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi to rename the institute after former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

The renaming as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) by the defence minister, who is the President of the Institute, follows the unanimous decision by the general body earlier this year to effect the change in the memory of Parrikar. The renaming coincided with the 57th Foundation Day of the institute that is celebrated on 11 November every year.

Paying rich tributes to the former Defence Minister, Rajnath, in his address, remembered late Manohar Parrikar who, during his time as Defence Minister, had focussed on promoting the work of the institute.

Recalling his long association with him, he said Parrikar had a deep understanding of matters related to defence and his insistence on indigenisation and efforts for politico-military synergy made him an invaluable asset. “He was a thoughtful leader for our Armed Forces. His leadership in the 2016 counter-terrorist strikes following the Uri incident and the decision of ‘One Rank One Pension’ taken in the interest of the Armed forces will be long remembered,” he added.

Rajnath emphasised the need to stay more alert and vigilant in view of the fast-changing global security scenario and invisible threats like the COVID-19 pandemic. He termed MP-IDSA as an invaluable treasure which can provide a new direction to the defence and security of the country. “All of you are studying from traditional warfare to non-contact and hybrid warfare & other concepts of war. But along with comprehensive national security comes high end technological capability, a population of a diverse skill set and national economic strength,” he said.

The minister called upon the institute to contemplate more deeply in areas of national security so that it can also be useful in the overall growth of the nation. He exhorted the institute, especially the scholars, to come up with new ideas in the field of research & policy making and contribute towards building a strong and capable India. He extended all possible support from the Government to achieve this objective.

He also inaugurated the 100 KW Grid connected rooftop solar power plant on the occasion. The plant project has been set up under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s scheme for promoting solar roof-top plants on government buildings.