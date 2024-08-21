Rajnath to visit US to deepen defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an official visit to the United States from August 23-26 at the invitation of his counterpart Lloyd Austin, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

During the visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Austin. He will also meet US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence said.

Mr Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.