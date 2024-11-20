Rajnath Singh urges steps to prevent recurrence of India-China border clashes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the importance of reflecting on the lessons learned from the 2020 border clashes in eastern Ladakh and taking steps to prevent future incidents, ensuring peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun at the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Vientiane, Lao PDR, Singh called for confidence-building measures and de-escalation to rebuild mutual trust.

A statement from India’s Ministry of Defence highlighted Singh’s focus on fostering amicable relations between India and China, noting that improved ties between the two nations—among the world’s largest—would contribute positively to global peace and prosperity.

The discussion marked the first high-level interaction between the defence ministers following recent disengagement agreements at Demchok and Depsang. Singh underscored the need to prioritize cooperation over conflict, given the countries’ shared status as enduring neighbors.