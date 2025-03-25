India, China agree to strengthen diplomatic & military mechanisms to maintain peace along LAC

India and China, on Tuesday, agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms for maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held this afternoon in Beijing.

The Indian delegation was led by Mr Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Mr. Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

”Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the LAC in the India-China border areas,” an official statement said.

The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management.

They agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

The two sides agreed to work together to make substantial preparation for the next meeting of the SRs, which will be held in India later this year.