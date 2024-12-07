Rajnath Singh to embark on 2-day Russia visit tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day official visit to the Russian Federation on Sunday. During the visit, he will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) alongside his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, in Moscow on December 10.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders will comprehensively review the diverse aspects of India-Russia defence relations, including military-to-military ties and industrial cooperation. They will also exchange perspectives on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual concern.

As part of the visit, Singh will commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Yantra Shipyard in Kaliningrad on Monday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will join the Defence Minister at the ceremony.

Additionally, Singh will pay homage at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War II. He will also engage with members of the Indian community in Russia during his visit.