In an indirect hint to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for every citizen, the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today questioned should not there be ‘one country, one constitution’?

Addressing a BJP rally at Balesar in Jodhpur district to observe the nine year of Modi government in power, Rajnath asked public, “There should not be one country, one constitution. There should not be one law in the country”.

“Hum jo karne ja rahein hain voh savindhan nirmataon ke vachan ko poora karne ja rahein hain jo tathaytmak hai (What we are going to do is to fulfill the promise of the framers of the constitution which is factual)”, he asserted.

“Pandit JL Nehru, Saradar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Dr B R Amedkar were there when the constitution was framed and it was written for one nation one law. BJP is fulfilling its promises that it made in every election. BJP scraped the article 370 in J&K, the glorious Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be opend for the world in January 24, changes made in Teen Talak “, he recalled.

He also asked to audience to raise their hands if they want one nation, one law, which the public seconded with ‘haan haan’ (yes).

“Koi agar chahai ki voh jitni shadi karein, ye nahin hoga. Mahilaon ka samman hamari pratibadhta hai (If anyone wants to marry as much as he wants, it will not happen. Respecting women is our commitment. Every woman is like my daughter, and sister)”, he further maintained.

Opposition parties were trying to give it a communal colour, and blaming the prime minister, which was not justified and unwarranted, the Defence Minister said.

“I never do politics of Hindu and Muslims, we are doing what ever our the Constitution makers have written”, he defended.

Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India that is aimed at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, cast, creed, sexual orientation, and gender.