Rajnath Singh flags off SANJAY — The Battlefield Surveillance System

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off ‘SANJAY – The Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)’ from the South Block here on Friday. This advanced, automated system integrates inputs from various ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processes them for accuracy, eliminates duplication, and synthesises them into a unified Common Surveillance Picture.

This will be transmitted over a secure Army Data Network and Satellite Communication Network, enhancing battlefield transparency. The system will support the Indian Army’s Command and Army Headquarters through a Centralised Web Application, which also feeds into the Indian Army Decision Support System.

Advertisement

Developed indigenously by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), SANJAY marks a significant milestone in the drive towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance). It follows the Indian Army’s ‘Year of Technology Absorption,’ highlighting the push for domestic technological advancements. The system, valued at Rs 2,402 crore, is set for induction across all operational Brigades, Divisions, and Corps in phases from March to October 2025, aligning with the Ministry of Defence’s declared ‘Year of Reforms.’

Advertisement