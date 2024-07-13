Rajnath Singh discharged from AIIMS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been discharged,” an official of the AIIMS said.

Singh, who took over as Defence Minister last month for the second consecutive term in the third tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government, was admitted to AIIMS on Thursday.

Singh, a MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow had taken over the responsibility to head the Ministry of Defence for the first time on 1st June , 2019.

He had served as Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977-1980 and 2001-2003. He was Education minister in Uttar Pradesh government in 1991-1992.

Later, Singh became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2000-2002. In 2003, he served as Minister of Agriculture in the Union Cabinet. He was elected to Rajya Sabha for two terms in 1994-1999 and again for 2003-2008. In 2009 he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha.

He was inducted in the Union Cabinet in the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27th May, 2014 as the Minister of Home Affairs.