Rajnath reviews DPSU performance, stresses on R&D and indigenisation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a performance review of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) here at South Block on Tuesday. He underscored the critical need for these entities to develop new technologies and enhance indigenisation efforts, commending their contributions to the preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Urging the DPSUs to allocate dedicated resources towards Research & Development (R&D), export initiatives, and indigenisation, he emphasized the importance of increasing production capacity, improving product quality, and ensuring timely deliveries to the Armed Forces.

During the review, Singh congratulated the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for achieving Maharatna status, making HAL the 14th Maharatna PSU in India and the first among the DPSUs. He encouraged other DPSUs to aspire for similar recognition as Maharatna and Navratna entities. Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, provided the minister with an overview of the DPSUs, including their financial performance, current status, and ongoing efforts in R&D and indigenisation.

At the conclusion of the review, several DPSUs, including HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited, BEML Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, and Goa Shipyard Limited, presented dividend cheques totaling ₹1,620 crore to the Defence Minister.