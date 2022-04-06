Rajnath to release third list to indigenise defence equipment on Thursday

In another major step to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Defence is coming out with the third positive indigenisation list tomorrow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the list comprising major equipment/platforms, which are scheduled to be completely indigenised by December 2025.

This third list builds on the first list of 101 items and the second list of 108 items that were promulgated on 21 August 2020 and 31 May 2021 respectively. The major items in the first list include 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA – Enhanced Indigenised Content, Conventional Submarines and Communication Satellites GSAT-7C.

The major items in the second list include Next Generation Corvette, Land-Based MRSAM Weapon System, Smart Anti-Field Weapon System (SAAW) Mk-I, and Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) based integrated life support system for fighter aircraft and 1000HP Engine for Tank (T-72).

The third list will consist of over 100 items, including complex equipment and systems which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders over the next five years. Orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list.

With the notification, over 300 sophisticated items will be covered, ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as Armoured vehicles, combat aircraft, submarines etc.

Since the notification of the first and second lists, contracts for 31 projects worth Rs 53,839 crore have been signed by the armed forces. Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for 83 projects worth Rs 1,77,258 crore has been accorded. In addition, cases worth Rs 2,93,741 crore will be progressed in the next five-seven years, an official release today said.

The notification of the third list is seen as a major initiative to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and shows the growing confidence of the government in the domestic industry that they can create and supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the armed forces.

The aim of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to achieve sustained security, essential for a sovereign nation, without relying on imports from other countries.

The objective is to build the domestic industry in order to make India a defence manufacturing hub that not only caters to domestic needs but also fulfils international requirements.