Defence minister Rajnath Singh this morning left for Russia to attend a key meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and hold discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting India-Russia defence cooperation.

“Heading to Moscow. During this visit, I shall be attending the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) & CIS members in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II,” Singh tweeted before his departure for the three-day visit.

The defence ministers of all eight SCO member nations are expected to deliberate on regional security challenges like terrorism and extremism and ways to deal with them “collectively” in Moscow on Friday, sources said. The SCO grouping comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. However, Singh has no plan to hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese or Pakistani counterpart.

The meeting is taking place under the shadow of an ongoing tense border row between India and China which has triggered heightened tensions between the two SCO members.

Singh confirmed that he would have bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Gen Shoigu. “India and Russia are privileged strategic partners. Looking forward to furthering this partnership during my visit,” he tweeted.

In his meeting with Gen Shoigu, the Indian minister is expected to press for expediting supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier. Both sides are expected to officially finalise a long-pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India.

Singh is also likely to request the Russian side to ensure timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems to India. The delivery of the first batch of S-400 surface to air missile systems to India is scheduled by the end of 2021.

This is Singh’s second visit to Moscow since the outbreak of coronavirus. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow in June. Singh’s visit will be followed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Russia to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on 10 September.