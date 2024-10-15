Rajnath highlights maritime security at VLF station launch in Telangana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and order in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean region, urging countries sharing maritime boundaries with India to prioritise collective maritime security.

His remarks came during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) station of the Indian Navy at the Damagundam Reserve Forest site in Pudur Mandal, Vikarabad, Telangana, on Tuesday.

Singh described the Indian Navy as a crucial guarantor of peace in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Bay of Bengal, stressing that all nations involved must recognise that maritime security is a shared responsibility. He said the support of friendly countries is essential, as any exclusion can compromise the entire security framework.

Advertisement

“India believes in unity rather than division,” he stated, adding that the country is committed to fostering cooperation with neighbouring nations.

On the need for effective communication in modern warfare, Singh noted that coordination between personnel and technology is increasingly vital. In this context, he said the VLF station aims to secure India’s maritime interests by enabling real-time communication between naval ships and submarines and the Armed Forces’ command centres.

“A reliable communication system can determine the difference between victory and defeat,” he said, emphasising that without timely communication, even the best-equipped forces could struggle.

The VLF station, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹3,200 crore and will cover 2,900 acres, is expected to significantly bolster India’s military capabilities. Singh pointed out that effective communication boosts soldiers’ morale and operational cohesiveness, especially during crises when rapid response is crucial.

Additionally, the defence minister said the new VLF station would generate employment and stimulate economic growth in the surrounding area. “During its construction, both skilled and unskilled workers will find job opportunities, and once operational, the station will create further employment prospects, acting as a growth engine for local development,” he stated.