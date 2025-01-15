Rajnath for modernizing armed forces to tackle evolving challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the armed forces to adapt to the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape and evolving warfare dynamics. Speaking at the ‘Gaurav Gatha’ event during the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune, he highlighted the growing use of unconventional and asymmetrical warfare methods, urging the military to stay vigilant and prepared for any challenge.

“Future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable,” Singh warned, pointing out the rise of non-state actors and terrorism, along with the rapid technological advancements shaping warfare. He noted that cyber and space domains are becoming crucial battlegrounds, and a new war of narratives and perceptions is unfolding globally. He called for a focus on holistic capacity building and military reforms to address these emerging threats.

The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of a strong military for a secure India, noting that the country’s transition from a developing to a developed nation depends on a fool-proof security system. “No nation can develop unless its military is powerful,” Singh concluded.

