Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as CEC

Rajiv Kumar today assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

Kumar has been serving at the Election Commission of India since 1 September 2020. During his tenure as Election Commissioner, Assembly elections have been held in Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal amid Covid concerns in March-April 2021 and in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in early 2022.

After assuming charge as CEC, Kumar said that he was honoured to have been given the responsibility to lead one of the finest institutions gifted by the Indian Constitution – the institution that reinforces India’s democracy.

He said a lot has been done during the last 70 by the ECI to give Indian citizens free and fair elections, ensure the purity of the electoral rolls, prevent malpractices and enhance the quality of elections.

“The Commission will follow the time-tested and democratic methods of consultations and consensus building in bringing about any major reforms responsible under the Constitution, ECI will not shy away from tough decisions,” he added.

Kumar also said that technology will be made the major instrument for simplification of processes and practices for bringing about transparency and ease of voter services for better election management and operations.